    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps released MARADMIN 241/18 announcing the prohibited activities and conduct application. PAC APP, as it is known, is a web-based application developed to allow a new avenue to initiate a report alleging incidents of prohibited activities and misconduct electronically. The application will ensure automatic routing of an allegation to the reporter's chain of command and Equal Opportunity Advisor. The website is www.manpower.usmc.mil/pac.

    Also in the Corps,
    Exercise African Lion 2018 underwent its first trial run with the African Mission Network or AMNET. Marines with 4th Marine Logistics Group and Marine Forces Reserve got hands-on training dealing with how to properly handle classified information in an unclassified scenario. AMNET protects the national security of participating countries both during and after its use for an exercise or mission. It also provided the participating nations with a better way to work together with quick and easy communication, and simplified interface.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2018
    Date Posted: 04.30.2018 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

