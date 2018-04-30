(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 30 April 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 30 April 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein and his wife, Dawn Goldfein, posted a video on Facebook, with characters from Sesame Street, to honor military children for the Month of the Military Child. Also, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker supported U.K.-led exercise Joint Warrior, over RAF Mildenhall, England.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2018
    Date Posted: 04.30.2018 13:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51889
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105577462.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 April 2018 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Sesame Street
    CSAF
    England
    Joint Warrior
    RAF Mildenhall
    Month of the Military Child
    AFRN
    General Goldfein
    Dawn Goldfein

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT