Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein and his wife, Dawn Goldfein, posted a video on Facebook, with characters from Sesame Street, to honor military children for the Month of the Military Child. Also, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker supported U.K.-led exercise Joint Warrior, over RAF Mildenhall, England.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2018 13:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51889
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105577462.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 April 2018 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT