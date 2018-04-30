Air Force Radio News 30 April 2018 A

Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein and his wife, Dawn Goldfein, posted a video on Facebook, with characters from Sesame Street, to honor military children for the Month of the Military Child. Also, a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker supported U.K.-led exercise Joint Warrior, over RAF Mildenhall, England.