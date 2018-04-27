African Land Forces Summit 2018 - Overview

The African Land Forces Summit is a week-long seminar bringing together land force chiefs from across Africa for candid dialogue to discuss and develop cooperative solutions as well as improve trans-regional security and stability. The summit provides an opportunity for U.S. participants to hear issues and concerns directly from African land forces leaders. It also provides a forum for our partner land forces to freely express their opinions, concerns, ideas, and goals. (For Radio)