    African Land Forces Summit 2018 - Overview

    African Land Forces Summit 2018 - Overview

    ABUJA, NIGERIA

    04.27.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Deven Schultz 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The African Land Forces Summit is a week-long seminar bringing together land force chiefs from across Africa for candid dialogue to discuss and develop cooperative solutions as well as improve trans-regional security and stability. The summit provides an opportunity for U.S. participants to hear issues and concerns directly from African land forces leaders. It also provides a forum for our partner land forces to freely express their opinions, concerns, ideas, and goals. (For Radio)

    Nigeria
    USARAF
    ALFS18
    African Land Forces Summit 2018

