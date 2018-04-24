(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mott's opening remarks as part of the Senior Leader Seminar during Eager Lion 2018

    JORDAN

    04.24.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jon Mott, director of exercise and training for U.S. Central
    Command, speaks during the opening remarks of the Senior Leader Seminar at Eager Lion 2018. The Senior Leader Seminar brought together 22 different countries to discuss the different aspects of exercise Eager Lion, and the different aspects affecting the world.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2018
    Date Posted: 04.29.2018 08:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51881
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105574694.mp3
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mott's opening remarks as part of the Senior Leader Seminar during Eager Lion 2018, by SSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Jordan
    U.S. Air Force
    US Army Central
    ARCENT
    Eager Lion
    Jordan Armed Forces
    #eagerlion18
    Eager Lion 18
    #USINJO
    Maj. Gen. Jon Mott

