Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, completed Artillery Relocation Training Program 18-1 April 25, at Combined Arms Training Complex in Camp Fuji, Japan. The program is a Japanese-funded, routine training exercise that allows Marines to conduct live-fire training in Japan.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion conducted parachute operations training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 25th. The airborne training allows Marines to maintain their proficiency in military free fall operations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1805,

Marine Lt. Presley O'Bannon lead his Marines to attack the city of Derna in Tripoli. The Battle of Derna was the Marines Corps' first battle on foreign soil, and subsequently after achieving victory, Lt. Bannon and his men raised the first U.S. flag over foreign soil. The battle is also notably recalled in the first verse of the Marines Hymn.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; and remember to not text and drive.