Marines with 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and sailors with 4th Dental Battalion wrapped up Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care 2018 April 25th. They provided medical, dental, optometry and veterinary care to 12 remote villages throughout the Northwest Arctic Borough of the state of Alaska, increasing public awareness and understanding of Reserve component forces.



In Europe,

Marines with Marine Forces Reserve and 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, took part in exercise Joint Warrior 18-1 in Scotland, April 24th. They conducted various drills such as call-for-fires and close air support. The exercise helped advance their readiness and effectiveness in combined arms integration, small unit tactics and land navigation.



Also in the Corps,

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton personnel participated Semper Durus training April 25th. Semper Durus is an annual exercise designed to improve base safety and emergency response procedures.



