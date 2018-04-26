(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and sailors with 4th Dental Battalion wrapped up Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care 2018 April 25th. They provided medical, dental, optometry and veterinary care to 12 remote villages throughout the Northwest Arctic Borough of the state of Alaska, increasing public awareness and understanding of Reserve component forces.

    In Europe,
    Marines with Marine Forces Reserve and 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, took part in exercise Joint Warrior 18-1 in Scotland, April 24th. They conducted various drills such as call-for-fires and close air support. The exercise helped advance their readiness and effectiveness in combined arms integration, small unit tactics and land navigation.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton personnel participated Semper Durus training April 25th. Semper Durus is an annual exercise designed to improve base safety and emergency response procedures.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2018
    Date Posted: 04.26.2018 11:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51866
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105565877.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    4th Marine Logistics Group
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    sailors
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Scotland
    Marine Forces Reserve
    4th Dental Battalion
    Semper Durus
    4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company
    DMAMAMM
    April 25th
    Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care 2018
    Joint Warrior 18-1
    April 24th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT