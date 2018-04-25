(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AUDIO: Colombian President visits, thanks SOUTHCOM

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2018

    Audio by Michael Wimbish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    AUDIO of Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos address at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) April 25. Santos visited to thank command personnel for their steadfast support to his country’s security efforts. During the visit, Santos presented the Department of Defense’s geographic unified command with his country’s Orden de San Carlos (Order of San Carlos) Medal for SOUTHCOM’s unwavering support for Colombia’s peace and security throughout the years. President Santos praised the strong cooperation and joint efforts between Colombia and the U.S., particularly through SOUTHCOM. Colombia is and will remain the strongest U.S. strategic partner in the region.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2018
    Date Posted: 04.25.2018 15:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51863
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105561230.mp3
    Length: 00:12:23
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUDIO: Colombian President visits, thanks SOUTHCOM, by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colombia
    Santos
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Colombia President Award

