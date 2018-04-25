AUDIO: Colombian President visits, thanks SOUTHCOM

AUDIO of Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos address at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) April 25. Santos visited to thank command personnel for their steadfast support to his country’s security efforts. During the visit, Santos presented the Department of Defense’s geographic unified command with his country’s Orden de San Carlos (Order of San Carlos) Medal for SOUTHCOM’s unwavering support for Colombia’s peace and security throughout the years. President Santos praised the strong cooperation and joint efforts between Colombia and the U.S., particularly through SOUTHCOM. Colombia is and will remain the strongest U.S. strategic partner in the region.