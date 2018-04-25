(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit wrapped up Exercise Eager Lion 2018 this week in the Kingdom of Jordan. Eager Lion is an annual combined-joint exercise designed to strengthen military relationships between the U.S., Jordan and other regional partner nations.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marine Navajo Code Talker, Roy Hawthorne, who used his native language as an uncrackable code during World War II, passed away April 21st at the age of 92. Cpl. Hawthorne enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 and served with the 1st Marine Divison where he became part of a famed group of Native American Marines who encoded hundreds of important messages in the elabrate and scarcely-known Navajo language in order to keep them safe from the Japanese. The Japanese never broke the code and his work helped the lead the Marines to sucess in the Pacific.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1913,
    The formal charter of the Marine Corps Association was established.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

