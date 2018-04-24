(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines arrived and are scheduled to participate in the next iteration of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 2018 in the Northern Territory of Australia, April 23rd. The six month deployment is in support of the combined annual training opportunity with the Australian Defense Force and improves the combined capabilities between the two forces. This year’s rotation will be the first to perform as a special Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Lt. Col. Warren Cook, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, Commanding Officer had this to say:

    "This summer we're upwards of 1,500 Marines and Sailors here in Darwin, which is an awesome sign of the progress of the partnership of Australia and America."

    Over in Europe,
    Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 18.1 are currently Winter Warfare Training at Haltdalen Training Center in Norway. Durring the training, they learn survival skills and conduct various live-fire drills which help them potentially operate in harsh winter conditions.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2018
    Date Posted: 04.24.2018 13:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51842
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105554666.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

