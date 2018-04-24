Marine Minute

U.S. Marines arrived and are scheduled to participate in the next iteration of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 2018 in the Northern Territory of Australia, April 23rd. The six month deployment is in support of the combined annual training opportunity with the Australian Defense Force and improves the combined capabilities between the two forces. This year’s rotation will be the first to perform as a special Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Lt. Col. Warren Cook, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, Commanding Officer had this to say:



"This summer we're upwards of 1,500 Marines and Sailors here in Darwin, which is an awesome sign of the progress of the partnership of Australia and America."



Over in Europe,

Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 18.1 are currently Winter Warfare Training at Haltdalen Training Center in Norway. Durring the training, they learn survival skills and conduct various live-fire drills which help them potentially operate in harsh winter conditions.



