Today's story: The Air Force is continuing its roll out of the Alpha Warrior Program with the launch of the 2018 Alpha Warrior meet and greet tour.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2018 14:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51834
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105547062.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|21
This work, Air Force Radio News 23 April 2018 A, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT