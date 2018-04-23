Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Last week, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert B. Neller, testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee about the Posture of the U.S. Marine Corps for the President's Budget Fiscal Year 2019. The Marine Corps' budget submission for FY19, Modernizing for the Future Force, focuses on three budget priorities - modernization, readiness, and manpower. Each priority coincides directly with the Secretary of Defense's guidance to improve warfighting readiness, achieve program balance, and increase lethality. His written testimony is located on www.hqmc.marines.mil.



Also in the news,

The Department of Defense announced April 16th, that Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California won the 2018 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award for innovative and cost-effective environmental management strategies that successfully support mission readiness. This makes MCLB Barstow the sustainability, industrial installation winner.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; and don't forget when you are on the road to not text and drive.