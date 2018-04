RADIO - 60 - African Partnership Flight comes to the East Coast

AFRICAN PARTNERSHIP FLIGHT COMES TO THE EAST COAST

621ST CONTINGENCY RESPONSE WING

STAFF SGT. ROBERT WAGGONER



01:00



THE AFRICAN PARTNERSHIP FLIGHT KICKED OFF AT JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST IN NEW JERSEY THIS WEEK. THE WEEK LONG EVENT FEATURES 55 MEMBERS FROM 13 AFRICAN PARTNER NATIONS.

IT’S REALLY JUST BREAKING BREAD WITH OUR COUNTERPARTS IN EACH OF THE DIFFERENT AIR FORCES.

SAID LT COL JUSTIN HODGE, CHIEF OF THE INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS OPERATIONS BRANCH AT UNITED STATES AIR FORCES IN EUROPE AIR FORCES AFRICA.

HAVING THE OPPORTUNITY TO SIT DOWN AND GET TO KNOW PEOPLE REALLY STRENGTHENS THAT BOND BETWEEN MILITARY MEMBERS.

THE EVENT IS BEING HOSTED BY THE 818TH MISSION SUPPORT ADVISORY SQUADRON, WHICH IS MADE UP OF AIR ADVISORS WHO ARE SPECIFICALLY TRAINED FOR OPERATIONS IN AFRICA.

ALL OF OUR ADVISORS ARE USUALLY LANGUAGE TRAINED TO SOME EXTENT.

SAID MAJOR THOMAS RISNER, MEMBER OF THE 818 MSAS AND COMMANDER OF THE AFRICAN PARTNERSHIP FLIGHT.

WE ALSO GO THROUGH UNIQUE COURSES TO BECOME INSTRUCTORS TO GO TO THOSE AFRICAN COUNTRIES AND ENGAGE WITH THEM.

COL HODGE ADDED THAT THE UNIQUE ABILITIES OF THE MSAS HELP US SHOW THE AFRICAN PARTNERS WHAT WE BRING TO THE FIGHT AND BUILDS REGIONAL ALLIANCES. AIR FORCE STAFF SERGEANT ROBERT WAGGONER, JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY.