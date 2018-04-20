Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 2nd Marine Division operated multiple different Unmanned Air Systems at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 18th. Marines were given the opportunity to meet air-time requirements during the Division's Fly Day, in order to maintain operational proficiency.



In the Pacific,

Marines with 3rd Marine Division conducted Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear specialists training at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, in Okinawa, Japan, April 19th. The Marines simulated high-angle site exploitation to detect chemical or radiological threats in areas that are difficult to access.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1951 during the Korean War,

Marine carrier-based aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 made the first aerial contact of the war with enemy planes over the heavily defended front lines of the Pyongyang area.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; and motorcycle riders, be sure to follow your safety protocols, we need you in the fight!