Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 2 conducted a command post exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 16th. These type of exercises prepare the Marines to serve as the headquarters for a deployed logistics combat element.



Overseas,

U.S. Marines with Task Force Southwest hosted a mortar instructor course at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, April 15th. The course helped create more effective, combat capable Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines along with other U.S. service members are currently participating in Exercise New Horizons 2018 in Panama. New Horizons is an annual exercise designed to enhance joint humanitarian assistance between the U.S. military and our partner nations in Central and South America. The exercise improves deployment training readiness for U.S. and partner nation civil engineers, medical professionals and support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities.



