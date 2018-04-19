(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    04.19.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 2 conducted a command post exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 16th. These type of exercises prepare the Marines to serve as the headquarters for a deployed logistics combat element.

    Overseas,
    U.S. Marines with Task Force Southwest hosted a mortar instructor course at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, April 15th. The course helped create more effective, combat capable Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines along with other U.S. service members are currently participating in Exercise New Horizons 2018 in Panama. New Horizons is an annual exercise designed to enhance joint humanitarian assistance between the U.S. military and our partner nations in Central and South America. The exercise improves deployment training readiness for U.S. and partner nation civil engineers, medical professionals and support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2018
    Date Posted: 04.19.2018 14:39
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

