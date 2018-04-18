(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Retired Marine Col. Wesley Fox was laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, April 17th. Col. Fox served 43 years in the Corps and recieved the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam. Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, presented an American flag to Col. Fox's family during the funeral.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted Certification Exercise at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 17th. CERTEX was the final evaluation in a series of training exercises which ensures readiness for crisis response throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Forces Reserve are currently participating in Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care 2018 at various locations in Alaska. The training ensures the service members are ready to activate whenever and where ever the nation calls.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 04.18.2018
    Date Posted: 04.18.2018 14:40
    Category: Newscasts
