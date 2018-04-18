(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 18 April 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Air Education and Training Command conducted its first ever Squadron Command Team and Spouses Course. Also, Pacific Air Forces hosted the Indonesian Air Force for an Airman to Airman talk on April 11th.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    AETC
    A2A
    AFRN
    Squadron Command Team and Spouses Course

    • LEAVE A COMMENT