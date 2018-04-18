Today's stories: Air Education and Training Command conducted its first ever Squadron Command Team and Spouses Course. Also, Pacific Air Forces hosted the Indonesian Air Force for an Airman to Airman talk on April 11th.
This work, Air Force Radio News 18 April 2018 B, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
