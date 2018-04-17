Marine Minute

Marine Aircraft Group - 39 celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a rededication and battle color ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 16th. The mission of MAG-39 is to provide utility helicopter support, close-in fire support, fire support coordination, aerial reconnaissance, observation and forward air control in aerial and ground escort operations during ship-to-shore movement and subsequent operations ashore.



The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces participated in the opening ceremony for Exercise African Lion 2018, April 16th, in Tifnit, Morocco.Units from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Great Britain, and Tunisia will conduct a multi-lateral Field Training Exercise with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces focusing on Counter-Violent Extremist Organization operations. Along with offensive combat operations including Close Quarters Battle training, limited scale demolitions/breaching operations, and raid operations.



