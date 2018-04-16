(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill and components of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit began exercise Eager Lion 2018 this week. For 11 days 1,800 Marines will conduct drills to test their collective ability to plan and project presence in a coalition environment. Marines will hone in on U.S.-Jordanian security and warfighting capabilities, along with taking part in an embassy reinforcement and noncombatant evacuation operation, and conduct bilateral sustainment training in a variety of combat skillsets.

    Also in the news,
    Marine Veteran, Ronald Lee Ermey, famous for his iconic role of a Marine Drill Instructor in the 1987 film, Full Metal Jacket, passed away at the age of 74, April 15th. He did a tour of duty in the Vietnam War and served as a drill instructor. He left the Marine Corps in 1972 with the rank of staff sergeant but was made an honorary gunnery sergeant in 2002.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2018
    Date Posted: 04.16.2018 15:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51761
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105515516.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MEU
    26th MEU
    honorary Marine
    Sailors
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Gunny
    Full Metal Jacket
    DMAMAMM
    Eager Lion 2018
    Ronald Lee Ermey

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT