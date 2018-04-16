Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill and components of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit began exercise Eager Lion 2018 this week. For 11 days 1,800 Marines will conduct drills to test their collective ability to plan and project presence in a coalition environment. Marines will hone in on U.S.-Jordanian security and warfighting capabilities, along with taking part in an embassy reinforcement and noncombatant evacuation operation, and conduct bilateral sustainment training in a variety of combat skillsets.



Also in the news,

Marine Veteran, Ronald Lee Ermey, famous for his iconic role of a Marine Drill Instructor in the 1987 film, Full Metal Jacket, passed away at the age of 74, April 15th. He did a tour of duty in the Vietnam War and served as a drill instructor. He left the Marine Corps in 1972 with the rank of staff sergeant but was made an honorary gunnery sergeant in 2002.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.