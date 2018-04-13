(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115, also known as the "Silver Eagles", departed Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 10th in support of combat operations overseas. While deployed, the squadron will coordinate with international partners and other branches of the U.S. military in order to ensure the mission is accomplished.

    Also in the news,
    Marine Col. Lorna Mahlock was nominated April 10th, to serve as the first African American female general in the Corps. Col. Mahlock is currently the deputy director of the Operations, Plans, Policies, and Operations Directorate at Headquarters Marine Corps in Washington D.C.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1962,
    Marine operational involvement in the Vietnam War began when Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron-362 arrived in Soc Trang province in order to transport South Vietnamese troops into battle.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; and don't forget to be safe on the roads, we need everyone in the fight!

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

