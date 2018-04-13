Marine Minute

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115, also known as the "Silver Eagles", departed Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 10th in support of combat operations overseas. While deployed, the squadron will coordinate with international partners and other branches of the U.S. military in order to ensure the mission is accomplished.



Marine Col. Lorna Mahlock was nominated April 10th, to serve as the first African American female general in the Corps. Col. Mahlock is currently the deputy director of the Operations, Plans, Policies, and Operations Directorate at Headquarters Marine Corps in Washington D.C.



Marine operational involvement in the Vietnam War began when Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron-362 arrived in Soc Trang province in order to transport South Vietnamese troops into battle.



