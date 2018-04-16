(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 16 April 2018

    Pacific Pulse: 16 April 2018

    JAPAN

    04.13.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Pacific Partnership comes to an end in Indonesia, Soldiers in Korea compete to become the best warrior, and Marines and Sailors take part in the Best Fire Team competition in Okinawa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2018
    Date Posted: 04.12.2018 21:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51726
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105505644.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 16 April 2018, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    2nd Infantry Division
    Best Warrior Competition
    USNS Mercy
    3D MLG
    ROK-US Combined Division
    2018
    Best Fire Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT