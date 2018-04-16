On this Pacific Pulse, Pacific Partnership comes to an end in Indonesia, Soldiers in Korea compete to become the best warrior, and Marines and Sailors take part in the Best Fire Team competition in Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2018 21:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51726
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105505644.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 16 April 2018, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT