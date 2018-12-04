Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducted live-fire training to increase proficiency with the new Light Armored Vehicle Anti-Tank weapon system at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 10th. This training event increases the Marines combat readiness through a realistic training scenario using the new AT weapon system and increasing section level proficiency.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1918 during World War I,

Marines with the 4th Brigade suffered their first gas attack of the war, when the Germans bombarded 6th Marines, near Verdun, France, with mustard gas. Nine Marine officers and 305 enlisted Marines were gassed and evacuated. 30 of the Marines were killed with the gas shells which hit in the middle of the reserve area in camp while they were in their sleeping quarters. Ninety thousand people were killed and over a million injured as a result of the use of chemical weapons in the war.



