Air Force Radio News 12 April 2018 A

Today's stories: The 28 Megawatt Solar Array opens at Vandenberg Air Force Base, CA. Also, the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida prepares to launch the Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM into orbit.
Date Taken:
|04.12.2018
Date Posted:
|04.12.2018 13:53
Category:
|Newscasts
