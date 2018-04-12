Today's stories:
Security Forces Airmen at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, are using a new virtual simulator to enhance their skills. Also, during the 2018 Federal Benefits open season, TRICARE beneficiaries will be eligible to enroll in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program, or FEDVIP.
|04.12.2018
|04.12.2018 12:28
|Newscasts
|51715
|1804/DOD_105503587.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 12 April 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
