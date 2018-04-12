(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 12 April 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories:
    Security Forces Airmen at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, are using a new virtual simulator to enhance their skills. Also, during the 2018 Federal Benefits open season, TRICARE beneficiaries will be eligible to enroll in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program, or FEDVIP.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Sheppard AFB
    TRICARE
    AETC
    AFRN
    MILO
    FEDVIP

