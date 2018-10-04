(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd Marine Logistics Group 60th Anniversary Celebration audio

    3rd Marine Logistics Group 60th Anniversary Celebration audio

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group participated in 3rd MLG's 60th Anniversary celebration April 10, 2018 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. 3rd MLG conquered numerous challenges and competed in various team competitions such as sports, fire team and squad competitions, and tug-of-war, and took part in family events and a cake-cutting ceremony. The event celebrated the 60th anniversary of the MLG and built camaraderie between the service members and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2018
    Date Posted: 04.12.2018 01:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51713
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105502196.mp3
    Length: 00:01:18
    Year 2018
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Logistics Group 60th Anniversary Celebration audio, by LCpl Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sailors
    Marines
    Celebration
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    60th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT