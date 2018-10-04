3rd Marine Logistics Group 60th Anniversary Celebration audio

Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group participated in 3rd MLG's 60th Anniversary celebration April 10, 2018 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. 3rd MLG conquered numerous challenges and competed in various team competitions such as sports, fire team and squad competitions, and tug-of-war, and took part in family events and a cake-cutting ceremony. The event celebrated the 60th anniversary of the MLG and built camaraderie between the service members and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega)