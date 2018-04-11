Today's stories: Lieutenant General David Thompson earns his third star by assuming the new Air Force Space Command Vice Commander position. Also, a portrait honoring former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James was unveiled in Washington D.C. at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
|04.11.2018
|04.11.2018 15:02
|Newscasts
|51707
|1804/DOD_105498857.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
|5
|0
|0
|12
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 April 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
