    Air Force Radio News 11 April 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 11 April 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Lieutenant General David Thompson earns his third star by assuming the new Air Force Space Command Vice Commander position. Also, a portrait honoring former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James was unveiled in Washington D.C. at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 April 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Anacostia-Bolling
    AFSPC
    Deborah Lee James
    AFRN

    • LEAVE A COMMENT