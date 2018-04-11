(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 April 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Stephen Wilson spoke at the 2018 Future of War Conference in Washington, D.C. on Monday. He emphasized Airmen will continue leading the way in preparing for the future of war and highlighted the importance of speed, connectivity and innovation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 April 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VCSAF
    AFRN
    General Stephen Wilson
    Future War Conference

