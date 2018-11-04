(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is currently hosting the annual Marine South Expo 2018, showcasing the newest and most innovative gear, gadgets and equipment specifically designed for Marines such as the Assault Amphibious Vehicle Survivability Upgrade.

    Also in the news,
    The Marine Corps recently laid two Marines to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia. Maj. Gen. John Studds was laid to rest April 10th, after serving 33 years as an Infantry Officer, commanding Marines in Vietnam, Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, and at MCRD San Diego. Pvt. Edwin Jordan was laid to rest April 9th. On November 20, 1943, Jordan, who was assigned to 2nd Marine Division, was killed during the Battle of Tarawa. In July 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency successfully identified Pvt. Jordan's remains, providing a sense of closure and honor to his family.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2018
    Date Posted: 04.11.2018 15:11
    Category: Newscasts
