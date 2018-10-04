Marine Minute

Marines are currently participating in Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 2-18 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aircraft Weapons and Tactics Squadron - 1, which emphasizes operational aviation training and safety in order to support a Marine Air Ground Task Force.



In Europe,

Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 18.1 participated in a Non-Lethal Weapons Course at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, in Romania, April 6th. The course helps Marines to build non-lethal weapons proficiency in preventing collateral damage in a variety of situations, effectively enabling Marines to be employed in a broad spectrum of assignments.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1959,

Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn was named as one of the original seven Project Mercury astronauts selected for space training.



