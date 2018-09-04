(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    21st TSC Radio Show: 09 April

    21st TSC Radio Show: 09 April

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.09.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- This is the April 9, 2018 21st Theater Sustainment Command radio show. This show featured Sgt. 1st Class Tammie Franklin and Sgt. 1st Class Eva Sanchez, Sexual Assault Response Coordinators with the 21st TSC talking about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    The 21st TSC radio show is a weekly radio show that airs on AFN Kaiserslautern each Monday from 4-5 p.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2018
    Date Posted: 04.10.2018 05:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51666
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105491544.mp3
    Length: 00:11:53
    Year 2018
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Radio Show: 09 April, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    prevention
    awareness
    SARC
    Sexual assault
    SHARP
    assault
    21st TSC
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    SAAPM
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT