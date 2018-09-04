21st TSC Radio Show: 09 April

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- This is the April 9, 2018 21st Theater Sustainment Command radio show. This show featured Sgt. 1st Class Tammie Franklin and Sgt. 1st Class Eva Sanchez, Sexual Assault Response Coordinators with the 21st TSC talking about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



The 21st TSC radio show is a weekly radio show that airs on AFN Kaiserslautern each Monday from 4-5 p.m.