Date Taken: 03.23.2018 Date Posted: 04.09.2018 13:31 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51654 Filename: 1804/DOD_105489870.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Year 2018 Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Old Time Air Show Radio Spot, by SrA Ryann Holzapfel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.