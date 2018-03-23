(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Old Time Air Show Radio Spot

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Ryann Holzapfel 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A 30 second radio spot promoting the 2018 Cannon AFB Air, Space and Tech Fest with an old-timey feel.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2018
    Date Posted: 04.09.2018 13:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51654
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105489870.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Time Air Show Radio Spot, by SrA Ryann Holzapfel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Cannon
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    Cannon Air Show
    Air space and tech fest
    2018 Cannon Air Show
    Old Time radio spot

