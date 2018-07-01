JFHQ Interviews feature interesting Soldier's and Airmen who warrant attention.
Sgt. Comolli-White talks about her experience as a medic in the U.S. army and about her first deployment which supported Hurricane Maria relief.
Music by:
Great Scott "Don't Hold Back" https://soundcloud.com/slgreatscott | Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 | https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ | Music provided by Music for Creators https://youtu.be/ug2UuP6QdWQ
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2018 13:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51650
|Filename:
|1804/DOD_105485999.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Force Headquarters Interviews: SGT. Amanda Comolli-White, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
