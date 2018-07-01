Joint Force Headquarters Interviews: SGT. Amanda Comolli-White

JFHQ Interviews feature interesting Soldier's and Airmen who warrant attention.



Sgt. Comolli-White talks about her experience as a medic in the U.S. army and about her first deployment which supported Hurricane Maria relief.



