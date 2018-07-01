(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Force Headquarters Interviews: SGT. Amanda Comolli-White

    Joint Force Headquarters Interviews: SGT. Amanda Comolli-White

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2018

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    JFHQ Interviews feature interesting Soldier's and Airmen who warrant attention.

    Sgt. Comolli-White talks about her experience as a medic in the U.S. army and about her first deployment which supported Hurricane Maria relief.

    Music by:
    Great Scott "Don't Hold Back" https://soundcloud.com/slgreatscott | Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 | https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ | Music provided by Music for Creators https://youtu.be/ug2UuP6QdWQ

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2018
    Date Posted: 04.07.2018 13:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51650
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105485999.mp3
    Length: 00:02:29
    Year 2018
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force Headquarters Interviews: SGT. Amanda Comolli-White, by TSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Virgin Islands
    doctor
    deployment
    186 BSB
    U.S. Army medic
    U.S. Medic
    Comolli-White

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT