    Air Force Radio News 06 April 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Pilot who died when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed over the Nevada Test and Training Range has been identified as Major Stephen Del Bagno. Also, Airmen who can’t file their Federal Tax Return by the April 17, 2018 deadline, should consider filing for an extension.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 06 April 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Air Force
    Nevada Test and Training Range
    AFRN
    Federal Tax Return

