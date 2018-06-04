Marine Minute

Cpl. Savannah Mosby



Gunnery Sgt. Shelton Eakin became the first Color Sergeant in 1965, like him and every Color Sergeant after, they went through a screening process to determine who will be the face of the Marine Corps. On April 6, the Corps bid farewell to its 37th Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Kenneth Newton at ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington D.C.



"It's been an honor to serve as a Color Sergeant in the Marine Corps to represent Marines, something I will never forget. But the biggest honor in that is that I get to stand beside so many phenomenal Marines and I'll never forget that. The ending message is just thank you. Thank you for letting me be apart of the team and stand beside you."



The incoming Color Sergeant is Sgt. Francis Frazier who is scheduled to hold the post for the next two years.



