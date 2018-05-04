Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with Golf company, Marine Combat Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West graduated April 3 at Camp Pendleton, California. This is the first time a gender-integrated company completed Marine Combat Training on the West Coast. Upon completion of the 29-day course where Marines learned the basics of combat marksmanship, employ targeting with the M203 grenade launcher, detect and respond to improvised explosive devices and more, they will have the knowledge and ability to deploy and operate in any combat environment around the world.



On this day in 1947,

During the close of World War II an enemy raiding party conducted by 350 Communist Chinese raiders killed five U.S. Marine sentries with 1st Marine Division in the initial fire and wounded eight more after they broke into the ammunition storage area in the Hsin Ho ammunition depot in Northern China. This marked the worst incident in the history of strained relations between the Marines and the Communists.



