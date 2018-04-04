Marine Minute

Marine Corps snipers are getting a new weapons system. The Marine Corps will be equipping snipers with Mk 13 Mod 7 sniper rifles, which fire .300 Magnum rounds and have a range that goes beyond 1,000 yards. Snipers have carried some version of the M40 since 1966, which only have a range of 1,000 yards falling short of other sniper rifles used across the military. The new selection ends the search for a rifle that will extend sniper teams range and lethality.



The Marine Corps recently set two new milestones for the F-35 program. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 loaded a 1,000 pound bomb onto an F-35B aboard the amphibious assault ship Wasp, March 24. This marked the first time live-munitions have been loaded onto an F-35 while underway during a deployment. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 122 out of Yuma, Arizona, conducted its first flight operations with the F-35B Lightning II, March 29, 2018. The Corps is still shifting to the brand new F-35B while phasing out some of its legacy aircraft.



