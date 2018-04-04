(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Cpl. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps snipers are getting a new weapons system. The Marine Corps will be equipping snipers with Mk 13 Mod 7 sniper rifles, which fire .300 Magnum rounds and have a range that goes beyond 1,000 yards. Snipers have carried some version of the M40 since 1966, which only have a range of 1,000 yards falling short of other sniper rifles used across the military. The new selection ends the search for a rifle that will extend sniper teams range and lethality.

    Also in the Corps,

    The Marine Corps recently set two new milestones for the F-35 program. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 loaded a 1,000 pound bomb onto an F-35B aboard the amphibious assault ship Wasp, March 24. This marked the first time live-munitions have been loaded onto an F-35 while underway during a deployment. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 122 out of Yuma, Arizona, conducted its first flight operations with the F-35B Lightning II, March 29, 2018. The Corps is still shifting to the brand new F-35B while phasing out some of its legacy aircraft.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2018
    Date Posted: 04.05.2018 14:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51613
    Filename: 1804/DOD_105473989.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Rifles
    Snipers
    Yuma
    Marine Corps
    Wasp
    Marines
    Arizona
    F-35B
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 122
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121
    2018
    DMAMAMM
    March 24th
    March 29th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT