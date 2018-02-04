Marine Minute

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, gave a strategic overview of the Marine Corps during a "Commanders Series" event at the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C., March 29th. The "Commander Series" is the flagship speakers’ forum for senior military leaders, providing them a unique and large platform to discuss current strategic issues with the nation's policy makers and prominent civilian media members. Gen. Neller outlined the Corps' commitment as America's force in readiness:



"Our responsibility is to ensure that they're out there with the proper gear, the proper training, and they can do their mission and return home. We're here to defend the nation, that's what we do. We're the defense department, we're the United States Marine Corps. Ready when our nation is least ready, and anything that distracts us from that, quite frankly, is not beneficial. So focus on the game, give it your best everyday and the rest of everything else will work itself out."



