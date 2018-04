180402 - Newscast

EXPLOSIVE ORDINANCE DISPOSAL AIRMEN WITH THE 18TH CIVIL ENGINEER SQUADRON ON KADENA AIR BASE TRAIN TO MAKE SURE THAT THEY ARE PREPARED FOR ANY SCENARIO. AIRMAN FIRST CLASS THOMAS BARLEY TALKED TO STAFF SERGEANT PRESTON BROOKS, AN E-O-D JOURNEYMAN WITH THE 18TH CIVIL ENGINEER SQUADRON ABOUT THE LIFE OF AIRMEN IN E-O-D.