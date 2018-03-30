Marine Minute

Corporal Troy Saunders



April is national Distracted Driver Awareness Month. last year, the Department of the Navy suffered 69 private motor-vehicle-fatalities, and so far this year, there have already been 27 active-duty vehicle-fatalities. According the National Safety Council, more than 40,000 people die each year from distracted driving. Distracted Driving Awareness Month is a united-effort to recognize and eliminate preventable deaths from distracted driving. Each death is 100% preventable. From cell phones, to dashboard systems, to evolving voice command features. They all pose a threat to our safety. Just one second of your attention is all takes to change your life, or the life of someone else forever. For more information and safety materials, visit Marine Corps Safety Division at www.safety.marines.mil. There is no phone call or text message that is worth your-life, so when you're behind the wheel... remember to #just drive.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.