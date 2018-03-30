(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    April is national Distracted Driver Awareness Month. last year, the Department of the Navy suffered 69 private motor-vehicle-fatalities, and so far this year, there have already been 27 active-duty vehicle-fatalities. According the National Safety Council, more than 40,000 people die each year from distracted driving. Distracted Driving Awareness Month is a united-effort to recognize and eliminate preventable deaths from distracted driving. Each death is 100% preventable. From cell phones, to dashboard systems, to evolving voice command features. They all pose a threat to our safety. Just one second of your attention is all takes to change your life, or the life of someone else forever. For more information and safety materials, visit Marine Corps Safety Division at www.safety.marines.mil. There is no phone call or text message that is worth your-life, so when you're behind the wheel... remember to #just drive.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2018
    Date Posted: 03.30.2018 12:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51576
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105460092.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Safety
    USMC
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Driving
    Cell Phones
    Department of the Navy
    #Just
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    National Safety Council
    DMAMAMM
    Distracted Driving Awareness Month
    Marine Corps Safety Division
    www.safety.marines.mil
    #JustDrive

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT