(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 30 March 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 30 March 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The 2018 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign is back to raise money for charities. From March 26th until May 4th, Air Force bases worldwide will be
    participating in the campaign.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2018
    Date Posted: 04.02.2018 09:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51573
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105460044.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 March 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airmen
    assistance
    campaign
    AFAF
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT