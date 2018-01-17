(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "What Up Wit Choo!" Korean Language learning Hour

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Megan Qualls 

    AFN Humphreys

    A scoped show of "What Up Wit Choo!", where a KATUSA teaches Korean to DJ Tink every Wednesday. This show is from Jan 17th from 1100 to 1200.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "What Up Wit Choo!" Korean Language learning Hour, by SrA Megan Qualls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

