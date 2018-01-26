Date Taken: 01.26.2018 Date Posted: 04.02.2018 00:36 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 51556 Filename: 1803/DOD_105459082.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Artist KOTICO Genre Blues Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CHOICES PROGRAM, by PO2 Gabriel Kotico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.