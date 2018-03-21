(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MC2 Shannon Burns Scoped Radio Show 21MAR18

    MC2 Shannon Burns Scoped Radio Show 21MAR18

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.21.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Burns 

    AFN Sasebo

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns delivers command information through her radio show "Liberty Call" at American Forces Network Sasebo, March 21, 2018.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2018
    Date Posted: 04.02.2018 00:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51555
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105459063.mp3
    Length: 00:08:28
    Genre Blues
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC2 Shannon Burns Scoped Radio Show 21MAR18, by PO2 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Sasebo
    Liberty Call

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT