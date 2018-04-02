(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 2 April 2018

    Pacific Pulse: 2 April 2018

    JAPAN

    03.30.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    Exercise Cope West comes to a close in Indonesia while Pacific Parternship gets undwerway, and Sailors on USS Wasp demonstrate the ship's defensive capabilities

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2018
    Date Posted: 03.30.2018 00:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51552
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105458916.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 2 April 2018, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Indonesia
    HADR
    USS Wasp
    Cope West
    GUNEX
    Bengkulu

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT