(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines from around the Corps are currently participating in the Force Fitness Instructor Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The course consists of physical training, classroom instruction and practical application to provide students with a holistic approach to fitness. After completing the course, Marines will be able to serve as unit Force Fitness Instructors.

    Also in the news,
    March 29th marks the first observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 established the day. The Department of Defense is scheduled to support hundreds of events across the nation to recognize, honor and thank U.S. Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifices. Please thank a Vietnam vet today!

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1917,
    Marines garrisoned the newly acquired U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix in order to deny harbor to German submarines during World War I.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2018
    Date Posted: 03.29.2018 14:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51542
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105456683.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    News
    DoD
    USMC
    Virginia
    WWI
    World War I
    Vietnam War
    DMA
    Vietnam Veteran
    Defense Media Activity
    Fitness
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Quantico
    Marine Corps Base
    German Submarine
    U.S. Virgin Islands
    St. Croix
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    1917
    FFI
    Force Fitness Instructor Course
    Force Fitness
    DMAMAMM
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT