Marines from around the Corps are currently participating in the Force Fitness Instructor Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The course consists of physical training, classroom instruction and practical application to provide students with a holistic approach to fitness. After completing the course, Marines will be able to serve as unit Force Fitness Instructors.



Also in the news,

March 29th marks the first observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 established the day. The Department of Defense is scheduled to support hundreds of events across the nation to recognize, honor and thank U.S. Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifices. Please thank a Vietnam vet today!



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1917,

Marines garrisoned the newly acquired U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix in order to deny harbor to German submarines during World War I.



