    21st Theater Sustainment Command Radio Show, March 26

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.29.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- This is the weekly 21st Theater Sustainment Command radio show that airs on AFN Kaiserslautern.

    March 26th's show featured Sgt. 1st Class Antoinette Francois, President of the Sergeant Morales Club, Staff Sgt. Candice Roper, Vice President of the Sergeant Morales Club, Lt. Col. Jason Berdou, 21st Special Troops Battalion Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Defarreo Poole, 21st STB Command Sergeant Major.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2018
    Date Posted: 03.29.2018 09:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51537
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105455952.mp3
    Length: 00:18:25
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
