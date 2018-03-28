Marine Minute

Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, conducted a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 24th. The MCCRE is a pre-deployment training evaluation designed to test a multitude of skills.



U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, along with British Royal Marines, conducted combined-joint raids training in Guam, March 22nd. The training helps develop shared standard-of-procedures in a board, search and seizure environment enabling them to provide a more flexible and mission-ready capability in the Asia-Pacific region.



The Marine Corps recently announced a Correctional Custody Unit, to serve as a penal institutional program to help rehabilitate Marines guilty of minor behavioral infractions, is set to open in Camp Hansen, Okinawa, May 2nd. The program will provide intensive training such as combat fitness, values-based education, formal uniform inspections, and hard labor.



