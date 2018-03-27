(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The 2018 Marine Corps Trials wrapped up after a closing ceremony held for competitors at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 24th. The trials promote recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation for recovering service members and veterans and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games this June. LCpl. Brent Gaffey, Marine Corps Trials athlete, spoke about benefits of participating in events like this.

    "A lot of healing is done in the hospital as well as out of the hospital. Seeing what you can really do in these trials by pushing yourself, and not only that, pushing others and having others push you with similar backgrounds really helps it makes a huge difference."

    In the Pacific,
    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel Training aboard USS Wasp in the East China Sea, March 26th.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

