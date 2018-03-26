Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



The U.S. Navy introduced its newest destroyer, USS Ralph Johnson, during a commissioning ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, March 24th. The ship's namesake, Marine Pfc. Ralph Johnson, was a 19 year old serving in Vietnam in 1968 when he sacrificed his life by covering an enemy's grenade, saving his fellow Marines in the process. Johnson was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism. Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, was in attendance and had this to say:



SB1(00:18:64)

"We all do our duty. Ralph Johnson did his duty. But I think the thing we need to remember is as long as we have citizens like Ralph Johnson who are willing to stand up, take an oath, to wear the cloth of the nation, to defend it and if required make the ultimate sacrifice, we're gonna be just fine."



Also in the news,

On this day 73 years ago, Marines secured the island of Iwo Jima after 36 days of combat.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.