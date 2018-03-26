(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The U.S. Navy introduced its newest destroyer, USS Ralph Johnson, during a commissioning ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, March 24th. The ship's namesake, Marine Pfc. Ralph Johnson, was a 19 year old serving in Vietnam in 1968 when he sacrificed his life by covering an enemy's grenade, saving his fellow Marines in the process. Johnson was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism. Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, was in attendance and had this to say:

    SB1(00:18:64)
    "We all do our duty. Ralph Johnson did his duty. But I think the thing we need to remember is as long as we have citizens like Ralph Johnson who are willing to stand up, take an oath, to wear the cloth of the nation, to defend it and if required make the ultimate sacrifice, we're gonna be just fine."

    Also in the news,
    On this day 73 years ago, Marines secured the island of Iwo Jima after 36 days of combat.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2018
    Date Posted: 03.26.2018 13:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51461
    Filename: 1803/DOD_105444215.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat
    Iwo Jima
    South Carolina
    USMC
    Medal of Honor
    CMC
    Charleston
    1968
    Vietnam War
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Ship Commissioning
    Sailors
    Destroyer
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    USS Ralph Johnson
    Gen. Robert Neller
    DMAMAMM
    Pfc. Ralph Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT