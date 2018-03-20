(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wake Up Shake Up

    Wake Up Shake Up

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Mariah Jones 

    AFN Daegu

    Army Sergeant Mariah Jones and High school Intern Mary Sarantakes gives us details on the popular phone applications to use while stationed in South Korea.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wake Up Shake Up, by SGT Mariah Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SGT Jones
    Area IV
    Apps
    AFN Daegu
    Mary Sarantakes
    DJ Mojo

