The Pillars 33 - Video Games

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, and Tech. Sgt. Johanna Ackerberg, mental health technician, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a conversation about video games. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.